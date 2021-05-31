SAP Hybris Developer at Sabenza IT

Are you a SAP Hybris Developer that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client, based in Cape Town, currently seeks a Hybris Developer to join their dynamic team.

Experience required working with:

Changes to Master Data

Delivery Methods

Order Management

Goods Issuing

Collector Details

Integrations with Hybris and picking applications

Desired Skills:

Changes to Master Data

Delivery Methods

Order Management

Goods Issuing

Collector Details

Integrations with Hybris and picking applications

Learn more/Apply for this position