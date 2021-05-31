Senior DevOps Engineer at Private

SRE DevOps engineers take a software development approach to operations. We are responsible for building, deploying and running all service platforms and services. Optimising system reliability, performance and security is our responsibility, and as such we focus heavily on observability, automation, scalable architecture and tooling.

KEY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

With an infrastructure as code (IaC) approach you will architect, design and help implement a highly automated cloud-based deployment and operational model.

Be a strong advocate for a SRE culture with our Development, Operations and Engineering teams.

Have an automation first approach to application and infrastructure deployment, setup and configuration.

Continue to deepen your scripting, coding and system administration skills and apply them to reduce time to market for services.

Assist with the identification and investigation of emerging technologies and associated migration paths to provide cost effective and scalable solutions

Assess and document the impacts, threats and opportunities to the organisation.

Create reports and technology roadmaps and shares knowledge and insights with others.

Provide advice, guidance and expertise to promote adoption of methods and tools and adherence to policies and standards.

Evaluate and select appropriate methods and tools in line with agreed policies and standards.

Manage reviews of the benefits and value of methods and tools and identities and recommends improvements.

Contribute to organisational policies, standards, and guidelines for methods and tools.

Deals with problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

Requirements

Strong working knowledge of Amazon Web Services / Microsoft Azure

Related experience working with core AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, VPC, DynamoDB, Systems Manager, Lambda, IAM, CloudFormation, API Gateway, CloudWatch

KNOWLEDGE SKILLS ATTRIBUTES:

Strong working knowledge of Amazon Web Services / Microsoft Azure

Related experience working with core AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, VPC, DynamoDB, Systems Manager, Lambda, IAM, CloudFormation, API Gateway, and CloudWatch

Good working knowledge of infrastructure design, including network, storage and compute layers.

Knowledge and experience across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

In-depth experience with at least one automated deployment tool, Chef, Salt and Jenkins experience highly regarded.

Strong working knowledge with Infrastructure as code technologies such as CloudFormation / Terraform

Expert level PowerShell / Python / Bash scripting experience

Extensive experience with Microsoft Server and Linux platforms with a focus on automation and orchestration

Working knowledge of relational databases and NoSQL databases

Experience with source control and build systems, GitLab CI/CD and Azure DevOps experience highly regarded.

Experience evaluating and integrating new technologies and products

Proven experience with Hyper Scaler Cloud IaaS, and PaaS. Azure and AWS experience highly regarded.

QUALIFICATIONS / CERTIFICATIONS

Typically requires demonstrable related experience with a Bachelor or equivalent degree; or moderate level experience and a Masters or equivalent degree; or a PhD or equivalent degree without experience; or equivalent work experience.

Relevant certification

Desired Skills:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

SDLC

Powershell

Python

Terraform

Hyper Scaler Cloud

Paas

LaaS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Description

