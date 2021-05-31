Senior Engineer Process Engineering Dept

SCOPE OF WORK

DEPARTMENT

Process engineering

POSITION

Senior Engineer

DURATION

5yrs or early termination based on permanent recruitment

QUALIFICATIONS

BSC mechanical or chemical engineering

ECSA Proffesional

FFFR Committee Member

ETAPRO or Process PI or CQM Process software knowledge

EXPERIENCE

15 years related experience

SOW

Rankine Cycle

Overall Thermal Efficiency

Long Term Plant & Process Health Thermodynamics

Process & Plant simulation studies Process CFD

Heat transfer Combustion Process Chemistry Stoichiometry Control philosophy

Energy conversion efficiency Gas and Flow dynamics Coal accounting

Process engineer, stationed as full time employee to:

Investigate partial load losses as a top priority

Optimise all tools as per corporate directives (ETAPRO, PI, PDS) Ensure compliance to related emission standards on a daily basis

Perform daily quantity/quality verification of coal and projecting unit performance. Optimise Fuel oil usage whenever necessary

Generate process outage SOW and Influence outage scope of work for opportunity maintenance and main outages

Review Operating Technical specifications.

Conduct feasibility studies relating to plant capacity, controllability and efficiency improvements.

Perform pre-& post-outage process tests (load swings, capabilities etc.).as per ORI requirements

Compiling process related guidelines and work instructions whenever necessary Daily optimization of the energy conversion process

Investigate incidents of trips and major events such as load losses

Alert system engineers and relevant departments of plant deviations and obtain feedback/update on resolution activities (such as modifications, projects and maintenance strategies).

Benefits

Efficiency improvement, reduce load losses, optimal productivity, coal saving, LTPH improvement, skill development, tech plan influence and enhancement, FFFR compliance, knowledge enhancement to all the stakeholders, correct process outage SOW.

