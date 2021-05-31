SHERQ Executive

Our Client within the Logistics Industry seeks to appoint and experienced and suitably qualified SHERQ executive to join their team based in Westville, reporting to the Supply Chain Director.

Key Duties

Strategy Execution

Work in conjunction with the Supply Chain Director, the Group SHERQ Manager and the Operations Manager to co-create the national SHERQ strategy, based on a 1-to-5-year view of requirements.

Work closely with regional cross-functional management teams to ensure the delivery of quality and safety benefits and attainment of strategic targets.

Work closely with the Group SHERQ Manager and Group National Coordinator to ensure constant strategic alignment across the Group.

Drive the implementation of improvements in SHERQ processes and systems to achieve improvement and maintain the highest standards in safety, health and quality.

Network and build relationships across the Group, particularly at the senior and executive management levels.

Understand market trends and requirements and the impact it may have on the SHERQ strategy and drive the modification of the strategy at Company and Group level in this regard.

Strategic Insight and Technical Expertise

Provide technical, legal, and advisory support to internal and external customers and stakeholders.

Play the role of management representative for ISO 22 000.

Manage and facilitate national management reviews at executive level.

Provide information, highlight key risks, and give technical input to the Board.

Define and maintain company quality assurance; occupational health and safety; and risk management policies.

Create quality assurance visibility and alignment through effective communication and increased synergy and connectivity across work streams and divisions.

Provide technical expertise for the compilation of training material and policy manuals to ensure knowledge transfer.

Utilise networking and development opportunities to remain abreast of the latest trends and technology.

Total Integrated Systems Management

Manage TIMS across the organisation to ensure the Business maintains relevant certification, drives continuous improvement, sustainability and manages risks.

Deliver a service to Operations, Supply Chain, HR, VSS, Customer, Finance and to external customers.

Ensure improvement environmental and occupational safety and customer satisfaction through the establishment and maintenance of quality and safety systems and standards.

Manage audits to verify conformance to TQMS, legal requirements, quality specifications and safety standards.

Analyse warehousing, transportation, and quality assurance statistics to highlight areas of concern and areas for improvement.

Support and drive ongoing quality improvement principles by cultivating the required behaviour through TIMS.

Drive the resolution of non-conformances (both material and products) with the relevant supplier/principal.

Supplier Quality Assurance

Manage the Supplier Quality Assurance Programme.

Develop the safety and quality strategy for suppliers based on international standards and trends and internal priorities and opportunities.

Manage supplier risk assessments.

Re-evaluate supplier risk assessments every 12 months.

Screen and approve suppliers.

Develop a risk-based supplier audit plan.

Perform supplier audits.

Manage a process for tracking the status of resolutions of supplier audit findings.

Train suppliers on legal, safety and quality requirements.

Approve supplier specifications.

Approve any concessions pertaining to incoming goods and materials.

Report supplier risks at management reviews.

Provide technical support to suppliers to minimise any associated quality, safety, and process-related risks.

Represent the organisation from a SHERQ perspective at customer interactions and manage joint SHERQ initiatives, trials, and protocols.

Project Management

Participate in project meetings to provide support and report on legal, safety and quality issues.

Proactively identify risks associated with projects.

Set the critical path of each project relating to food safety and quality risk for the warehousing and transportation teams.

Advisory to legal requirements for Projects

Identify opportunities for the organisation to influence regulation and manage projects from opportunity to release of regulation.

Participate in ad hoc Group projects.

Staff and Team Management

Identify personnel requirements and participate in the selection process.

Lead and develop staff within the context of the Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, and the Skills Development Act.

Monitor staff performance and provide regular performance feedback.

Manage staff activities, ensuring service levels are met and protocols are adhered to.

Coach and support staff where necessary to achieve objectives.

Manage staff leave and general time management issues in line with organisational deliverables and standards.

Manage and deliver on career development and succession plans to enable the development of a future generation of leaders and specialists and ensure optimal turnover and retention levels are maintained.

Champion staff training and development through the utilisation of available training opportunities or contributing to the development of new training solutions in collaboration with national training specialists.

Conduct regular performance appraisals with subordinates.

Establish sound staff and labour organising and communication structures and systems.

Lead the team towards meeting the strategy and targets through regular communication and utilisation of the full organisational talent management tool set.

Address poor performance in individuals and teams in accordance with company policy and the relevant legislation.

Conduct regular meetings and ensure that records are kept and shared across the team and that action plans agreed to within team meetings are delivered upon.

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Desired Skills:

Relevant degree in Quality Management or Food Technology and Safety (i.e Bachelor’s Degree in Quality Management) –

A minimum of 7 – 10 years’ experience in an FMCG environment with at least 3 years in a management role Supply Chain background/ knowledge –

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence –

ISO BRC and HACCP experience

Learn more/Apply for this position