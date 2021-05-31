Technical Business Analyst: Merchant Solutions at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 31, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems
  • Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and currency
  • Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value
  • To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Postilion and Postilion Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including ISO8583 messaging and trouble shooting.
  • Ability to trouble shoot and resolve Terminal driving issues and/or queries

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 5-7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level
  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Agile product development lifecycle experience
  • Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as Merchant channels and Merchant Acquiring Back Office systems.)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:
Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Agile product development lifecycle
  • System development lifecycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment
  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)
  • Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • TCP / IP network principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Analysing

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

