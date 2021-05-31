Test Lead

May 31, 2021

The Role: An exciting global giant is searching for a technical Test [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential:

  • Grade 12 with mathematics, higher grade (minimum C symbol)
  • English, higher grade (minimum D symbol) ?? Must be first language
  • Relevant testing qualification
  • Minimum 5 years?? experience working as a Test Analyst in the business user testing environment, applied knowledge and solid application of the correct testing methodologies required to perform end-to-end user acceptance testing
  • Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods
  • Basic Excel
  • Comfortable with figures and basic mathematical concepts
  • Experience with automated testing

Advantageous:

  • Experience using JIRA
  • Experience with Appium, Selenium, Gatling, Fitnesse, TestRail and Hexawise

Key Accountabilities:

  • Accountable for the test process implementation – Testing of the product platform to ensure that a quality system is delivered to our clients.
  • Responsible for identifying test requirements.
  • Project manage the User Acceptance Testing phase for each implementation.
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement of the testing process and test methodologies.
  • Manage activities during testing and ensure resolution of all defects.

Personality and Attributes: Personal Attributes and Skills

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Accurate
  • Ability to grasp concepts quickly
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • An ability to prioritise tasks and work under pressure
  • Proactive
  • Must be willing to work overtime when required (including weekends where necessary)
  • An openness to work with others and build on team input.
  • Must have pride in their work and a desire to deliver perfection at all times. Quality is non-negotiable
  • Able to establish a collaborative relationship with the systems area
  • The individual must have a strong desire for self-learning
  • Good work ethic

Learn more/Apply for this position