Test Lead

Grade 12 with mathematics, higher grade (minimum C symbol)

English, higher grade (minimum D symbol) ?? Must be first language

Relevant testing qualification

Minimum 5 years?? experience working as a Test Analyst in the business user testing environment, applied knowledge and solid application of the correct testing methodologies required to perform end-to-end user acceptance testing

Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods

Basic Excel

Comfortable with figures and basic mathematical concepts

Experience with automated testing

Advantageous:

Experience using JIRA

Experience with Appium, Selenium, Gatling, Fitnesse, TestRail and Hexawise

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the test process implementation – Testing of the product platform to ensure that a quality system is delivered to our clients.

Responsible for identifying test requirements.

Project manage the User Acceptance Testing phase for each implementation.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of the testing process and test methodologies.

Manage activities during testing and ensure resolution of all defects.

Personality and Attributes: Personal Attributes and Skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Accurate

Ability to grasp concepts quickly

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

An ability to prioritise tasks and work under pressure

Proactive

Must be willing to work overtime when required (including weekends where necessary)

An openness to work with others and build on team input.

Must have pride in their work and a desire to deliver perfection at all times. Quality is non-negotiable

Able to establish a collaborative relationship with the systems area

The individual must have a strong desire for self-learning

Good work ethic

