The Role: An exciting global giant is searching for a technical Test [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential:
- Grade 12 with mathematics, higher grade (minimum C symbol)
- English, higher grade (minimum D symbol) ?? Must be first language
- Relevant testing qualification
- Minimum 5 years?? experience working as a Test Analyst in the business user testing environment, applied knowledge and solid application of the correct testing methodologies required to perform end-to-end user acceptance testing
- Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods
- Basic Excel
- Comfortable with figures and basic mathematical concepts
- Experience with automated testing
Advantageous:
- Experience using JIRA
- Experience with Appium, Selenium, Gatling, Fitnesse, TestRail and Hexawise
Key Accountabilities:
- Accountable for the test process implementation – Testing of the product platform to ensure that a quality system is delivered to our clients.
- Responsible for identifying test requirements.
- Project manage the User Acceptance Testing phase for each implementation.
- Contribute to the continuous improvement of the testing process and test methodologies.
- Manage activities during testing and ensure resolution of all defects.
Personality and Attributes: Personal Attributes and Skills
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Accurate
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- An ability to prioritise tasks and work under pressure
- Proactive
- Must be willing to work overtime when required (including weekends where necessary)
- An openness to work with others and build on team input.
- Must have pride in their work and a desire to deliver perfection at all times. Quality is non-negotiable
- Able to establish a collaborative relationship with the systems area
- The individual must have a strong desire for self-learning
- Good work ethic