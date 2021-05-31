Uber Eats reveals SA’s favourite burgers

When it comes to takeaways, burgers continue to be a firm favourite for South Africans.

Uber Eats has compiled the list of the nation’s favourite flavour combinations, additions, subtractions and down-right quirky requests when it comes to the world-famous sandwich dish.

Locals chowed down on multiple cheeseburgers, as this was the most ordered burger, with the largest single order since the beginning of the year being over 120 burgers.

A bacon cheeseburger was a close second, followed by the chicken burger.

While eaters enjoyed a side of chips with their burger last year, this year they opted-out of a traditional side, rather coupling their burger with a Coca-Cola.

Locally, the most popular ordering time is between 17:00 – 18:00 PM, with thousands of orders coming through, while lunchtime snackers at 12:00 PM was a close second.

While the old-school burger consists of a protein staple topped with a mayo-whip, lettuce and trimmed with fresh tomato, locals are anything but basic in taste. It’s clear the spicier the better for South Africans as a burger with some zing is a popular option, with hot wings being ordered on the side.

No trimmings left unused, grilled onions and pickles were among the most requested making the already delicious fan favourite even more desirable.