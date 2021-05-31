Warehouse Supervisor – Syspro – rustenburg

MAIN PURPOSE

The main purpose of this position is to ensure the smooth running of the Warehouse, oversee stock picking for orders/branches on a daily basis as well as, oversee correct receiving of all types of products.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Matric

Computer literacy – Good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, Excel (must be able to do spreadsheets).

Experience in Qwiks and Syspro.

Valid forklift license.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Valid driver’s license, min of code 10.

Must be able to read, write, understand and converse in the English language.

Must have a practical knowledge of motors and spares in order to identify spares samples, and size up motors at the sales counter.

Must be able to work with limited supervision.

Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.

A sense of urgency with a strong customer service orientation.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Receiving goods from Suppliers:

Check that goods on delivery notes match goods supplied: Quantity and description.

Reconcile delivery notes with physical stock on the delivery vehicles.

Check that goods supplied are as per order.

Check that delivery notes has order numbers on it. No goods are to be accepted if the relevant information is not on the delivery notes.

Notify relevant person/s that goods have arrived.

Ensure that the goods go to the correct department.

Ensure that the paperwork is sent to the correct person for processing.

Responsible to receipt goods into the store, as per relevant procedures that will apply, via computer.

Accuracy is essential as it affects the stock holding of the company.

Generate work instructions when required and communicate timeously when stock & consumables are required.

Responsible to re-order stock on a weekly basis / when required and ensure all delivery returns is followed with the correct procedure (stamps etc).

Ensure the warehouse is run on ISO procedures at all times and housekeeping will also form part of the duties.

Responsible for stacking & storing within the warehouse.

Provide telephonic support to the drivers as well as supervise all Drivers and Logistics functions.

Assist with the following responsibilities:

Building/premises maintenance or upgrades;

Maintenance register (services etc);

Operations admin (IBT’S, log sheets etc.);

All Qwiks function;

Stock Take.

Receiving goods Returned by the customers / couriers at the warehouse/counter.

Fill-out GRN’s with all relevant details. (All details of motor or drive to be taken from rating plate and not the customer’s delivery note).

Responsible to include any damages or deviations are on the GRN.

Tag goods with a yellow tag, with the following details:

Customer Name;

GRN number;

Reason for return and motor details.

Forward the GRN to the After sales department, and the motor to the after sales area.

Check goods returned from the branches as per IBT.

Ensure that goods returned for repairs or checking, is accompanied by the GRN from the customer, to go to the after sales area as described above.

Ensure goods ordered from the branches for customers, are tagged with a blue tag, with the customer’s and the sales person’s name.

Advise the relevant person immediately upon receipt of the goods. The internal order or email (stating the customer’s name) to be attached to the IBT, and sent to the relevant person in order for the stock to be transferred.

Liaise with other branches as and when required.

Dispatch.

Ensure that the correct products are picked & loaded on the delivery vehicles.

Assist with counter sales.

