Accountant – Costing and Projects – Manufacturing

My client in the manufacturing industry is looking for an Accountant (costing and projects) to join their team in Boksburg.

The role has two parts:

To manage the manufacturing costing department in Boksburg, ensure sound financial controls, provide accurate financial reporting, as well as on site financial assistance

To assist with management and reporting of various projects in the company

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Costing Responsibilities:

Responsible for accurate manufacturing costing at Boksburg site including review of Bill of materials, part operations etc.

Manage employee(s) directly reporting and provide leadership and guidance to the cost accountant;

Ensure correct reporting of stock levels – quantities, cost and valuation;

Procedural recommendation and operational requirements to ensure sufficient financial controls;

Liaise with Internal and External Auditors;

Monthly reporting on all key financial information (stock, costing, costs, assets etc.);

Oversee the Boksburg Site yearly budget and forecasting processes;

Oversee the Boksburg Site compliance in respect of Month-end and Year-end procedures;

Represent finance on the procurement committee on high value orders;

Monitoring all work order deviations, closing and re-scheduling thereof;

Provide assistance on the ERP System functionality and controls on site;

Ad Hoc reporting and recommendations to the Head of Site operations Boksburg and other role-players on financial matters;

Key Finance contact on site for all financial queries.

Project Responsibilities:

Involvement in major company contracts from initial review meetings up to final execution of sales;

Ensure accurate financial recording and execution of customer order related cost in line with Delegation of Authority for project cost, selling costs etc;

Compilation of workings for budgets, forecasts and prognoses for the company on project costing and contract costs and the tracking of actual performance against this. This includes gathering inputs for other departments such as Plant Engineering, Logistics and Project Management as well as measurement of quoted, contracted and actual results (project controlling);

Month-end financial results and preparation of disclosure information on projects and other contract costs.

Ad hoc investigations related to contracts

Identification of risks which could have a financial implication for the company.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum completed B.Comm or B Tech qualification in Accounting/ Management Accounting fields – CIMA completed at operational level advantageous.

5-10 Years Costing and Financial experience in a manufacturing environment.

Ability to apply skills across a broad spectrum of financial disciplines (costing, accounting, asset management, etc).

Ability to work independently and under pressure as well as multi-tasking

Sound knowledge of Financial and Controlling principles

Knowledge of IFRS accounting guidelines

Sound communication skills as well as Interpersonal, facilitation and conflict management skills

Fully computer literate and knowledge of ERP systems (preferably SAP)

Analytical, reasoning and problem-solving skills.

