Accountant: Regulatory & Corporate Reporting at Avbob Mutual Society

The above-mentioned position is within the Finance Department .
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Coordinate and prepare regulatory returns to the FSB, SARB and Stats SA for review by the responsible manager.
- Coordinate and align the reporting process to produce information requirement by SAM in line with Pillar 3 reporting policy.
- Develop, maintain and control the data platform for Finance, Risk and Actuarial requirements and ensure data integrity between function to reporting templates.
- Maintain the financial reporting system required for Group consolidation together with preparing the monthly Group consolidation report.
- Establish and maintain the Group statistical report on the Management Information tool.
- Assist the Group Financial Manager in the budget, tender and procurement process.
- Maintain and enhance the branch reporting system and to report/present the results thereof to the perspective forum.
- Assist the Group Financial Manager and/or other Senior officials with any special request and other reporting requirements within the parameters of the position.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- 3 Year degree in Accounting i.e. B.Comm Accounting or
- B.Compt (Accounting) or B.Tech (Administrative Management Financial).
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- 3 Years relevant financial experience.
- Previous regulatory reporting, preferably to the FSB.
- 2 Years supervisory experience.
- 1 Year in process flow and operation procedure.
- Regulatory knowledge of the relevant financial legislation (FSB).
- Knowledge of internal reporting standards, especially assets (IFRS) and insurance contracts (IFRS 4).
SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Ability to work independently.
- Analytical.
- Assertive.
- Maintaining high standards.
- Relationship building.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Deadline driven.
Desired Skills:
- Regulatory reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years