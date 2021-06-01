Accountant: Regulatory & Corporate Reporting at Avbob Mutual Society

Jun 1, 2021

The above-mentioned position is within the Finance Department .

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Coordinate and prepare regulatory returns to the FSB, SARB and Stats SA for review by the responsible manager.
  • Coordinate and align the reporting process to produce information requirement by SAM in line with Pillar 3 reporting policy.
  • Develop, maintain and control the data platform for Finance, Risk and Actuarial requirements and ensure data integrity between function to reporting templates.
  • Maintain the financial reporting system required for Group consolidation together with preparing the monthly Group consolidation report.
  • Establish and maintain the Group statistical report on the Management Information tool.
  • Assist the Group Financial Manager in the budget, tender and procurement process.
  • Maintain and enhance the branch reporting system and to report/present the results thereof to the perspective forum.
  • Assist the Group Financial Manager and/or other Senior officials with any special request and other reporting requirements within the parameters of the position.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • 3 Year degree in Accounting i.e. B.Comm Accounting or
  • B.Compt (Accounting) or B.Tech (Administrative Management Financial).

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • 3 Years relevant financial experience.
  • Previous regulatory reporting, preferably to the FSB.
  • 2 Years supervisory experience.
  • 1 Year in process flow and operation procedure.
  • Regulatory knowledge of the relevant financial legislation (FSB).
  • Knowledge of internal reporting standards, especially assets (IFRS) and insurance contracts (IFRS 4).

SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Ability to work independently.
  • Analytical.
  • Assertive.
  • Maintaining high standards.
  • Relationship building.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.

Desired Skills:

  • Regulatory reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

