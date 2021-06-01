Accountant: Regulatory & Corporate Reporting at Avbob Mutual Society

The above-mentioned position is within the Finance Department .

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Coordinate and prepare regulatory returns to the FSB, SARB and Stats SA for review by the responsible manager.

Coordinate and align the reporting process to produce information requirement by SAM in line with Pillar 3 reporting policy.

Develop, maintain and control the data platform for Finance, Risk and Actuarial requirements and ensure data integrity between function to reporting templates.

Maintain the financial reporting system required for Group consolidation together with preparing the monthly Group consolidation report.

Establish and maintain the Group statistical report on the Management Information tool.

Assist the Group Financial Manager in the budget, tender and procurement process.

Maintain and enhance the branch reporting system and to report/present the results thereof to the perspective forum.

Assist the Group Financial Manager and/or other Senior officials with any special request and other reporting requirements within the parameters of the position.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

3 Year degree in Accounting i.e. B.Comm Accounting or

B.Compt (Accounting) or B.Tech (Administrative Management Financial).

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

3 Years relevant financial experience.

Previous regulatory reporting, preferably to the FSB.

2 Years supervisory experience.

1 Year in process flow and operation procedure.

Regulatory knowledge of the relevant financial legislation (FSB).

Knowledge of internal reporting standards, especially assets (IFRS) and insurance contracts (IFRS 4).

SKILLS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Ability to work independently.

Analytical.

Assertive.

Maintaining high standards.

Relationship building.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

Desired Skills:

Regulatory reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position