Affiliate Account Manager

The function of the Account Manager involves managing the company’s external Genesys affiliate program through all phases, including brainstorming, launch, maintaining, trafficking, marketing, reporting, optimization and analysis. He/she is responsible for identifying, evaluating and recruiting new affiliates to increase program distribution and interfacing with internal marketing and other team to develop and implement marketing strategies and support affiliate programs.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Affiliate Account Management:

Objective: maximize FTDs per deal and overall.

Identifying new potential affiliates and actively acquire them, negotiating marketing package (deal a customized promotion package).

Manage assigned affiliate accounts incl. keep account info on backend up to date.

Keeping communication to affiliate portfolio actively alive, building a trustful relationship including continuous contacts to all affiliates (Skype, email) and reacting to requests within 24hrs (email) and instantly on Skype.

Reporting to be delivered management daily.

Financial Targets: FTD better than last month and better than last year.

Campaign Management:

Campaign production management, ensuring campaigns are delivered to deadline in high quality, liaising between affiliate and production team and Casino Manager.

Administrative campaign set up (including briefing casino manager and CS team)

Testing campaigns (Tracking, usability, navigation, USP’s, branding) prior delivery across all platforms.

Campaign profitability reports – monthly, delivery to Head of Affiliates in 1st week of following month (affiliate, brand, campaign name, start date, registrations, FTDs, FTD deposits, rev share or CPA, win margin or ROI).

Newsletter production and distribution.

Monthly updates on affiliate website news – and ad hoc when breaking news to be announced.

Affiliate program management:

Interims on absence of Head of Affiliates.

Approval of new affiliates.

Communication with all affiliates including not assigned and assisting them on their requests equally to own affiliates.

Liaising with Finance on payments queries.

Liaising with ARIS on occurring issues.

Liaising with Head of Operations on monthly affiliate commission payments, verifying payments, manual calculations and approval.

Identifying VIP players and VIP FTD’s across all affiliates and report to casino manager within 48 hours, supervising instant and ongoing VIP treatment – reporting weekly to CEO and Head of Affiliates.

Liaising with casino manager and CS team on specific affiliate campaigns which need additional marketing activity.

Education and Experience:

4 years casino experience.

Good communication and network skills.

Target Driven.

Service first, and first time right mentality.

Tenacity, Drive and Urgency.

Positive and pro-active problem solver.

Must be able to perform under pressure in a fast-paced environment with multiple deadlines.

Must accomplish organization goals by accepting ownership of successes or failures.

Must be well organised to handle administrative duties.

Salary:

Negotiable, based on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Affiliate Account Management

Campaign Management

Affiliate program management

Casino experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

