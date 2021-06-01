An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Agile Master to join their dynamic team.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- IT / Business Degree
- Professional membership to international Agile Body
At least two of the following: Professional Scrum MasteIII:
- Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
- Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
- Certified SAFe Release Train engineer (scaledagile.com)
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
- Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
Years of Experience:
- 10+ years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
- At least 7 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
- Solid working experience as a JAVA developer
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g. SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
- Solid experience of working with JAVA related technologies
- Generic Technical/Functional Skills:
- Previous exposure to a Supply Chain function (either being in a Supply chain function or Agile Master for a team that services a Supply Chain Function)
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
- Previous experience in coaching other Agile Masters
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
Responsibilities:
- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
- Collaborates with Product Owners, Line Managers and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.
- This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
- Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
- Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
- Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required
Apply today for a full spec and further info on the role!
Desired Skills:
- agile master
- Software DevOps
- SAFe
- scrum master
- project management
- java developer
- ITPM
- AWM
- JIRA
- Confluence
- X-Ray
- BitBucket
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Coaching
- burndown
- PMBOK