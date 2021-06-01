Agile Master

Jun 1, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

  • IT / Business Degree
  • Professional membership to international Agile Body

At least two of the following: Professional Scrum MasteIII:

  • Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)
  • Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
  • Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
  • Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
  • Certified SAFe Release Train engineer (scaledagile.com)
  • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
  • Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

Years of Experience:

  • 10+ years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
  • At least 7 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
  • Solid working experience as a JAVA developer

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g. SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
  • Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
  • Solid experience of working with JAVA related technologies
  • Generic Technical/Functional Skills:
  • Previous exposure to a Supply Chain function (either being in a Supply chain function or Agile Master for a team that services a Supply Chain Function)
  • Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
  • Previous experience in coaching other Agile Masters
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Responsibilities:

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
  • Collaborates with Product Owners, Line Managers and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.
  • This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
  • Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
  • Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
  • Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required

Apply today for a full spec and further info on the role!

Desired Skills:

  • agile master
  • Software DevOps
  • SAFe
  • scrum master
  • project management
  • java developer
  • ITPM
  • AWM
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • X-Ray
  • BitBucket
  • Agile coaching
  • Scrum Coaching
  • burndown
  • PMBOK

Learn more/Apply for this position