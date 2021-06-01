Agile Master

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

IT / Business Degree

Professional membership to international Agile Body

At least two of the following: Professional Scrum MasteIII:

Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)

Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)

Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)

Certified SAFe Release Train engineer (scaledagile.com)

Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

Years of Experience:

10+ years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 7 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Solid working experience as a JAVA developer

Technical/ Functional Skills:

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g. SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Solid experience of working with JAVA related technologies

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:

Previous exposure to a Supply Chain function (either being in a Supply chain function or Agile Master for a team that services a Supply Chain Function)

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies

Previous experience in coaching other Agile Masters

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Responsibilities:

Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level

Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes

Collaborates with Product Owners, Line Managers and colleagues across multiple sites/locations

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.

This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects

Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element

Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management

Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required

