Analyst Programmer/Designer II

Calling on Analyst Programmers / Designers, we have a great opportunity with one of our biggest banking clients!!! WeThey are in the process of building up their Dynamics 365 application team to support the strategy of delivering client-centric systems and processes across our clusters. As a member of the agile development team, you will apply your skills in CRM2011, D365, .Net, JavaScript, Microsoft Flow, Power Apps and Power BI to deliver on our stakeholders’ needs. Requirements:

5+ years working with C# and the .Net Framework as well as web development experience with JavaScript and web services, is required

2+ years developing solutions in Dynamics 365, including configuration, workflow and plug-in development, is required

Experience with Power BI or SSRS, OData and FetchXML is a plus

Solid experience designing, architecting and building effective solutions according to industry best practices is a must, as is experience with the full systems development life cycle as it pertains to business application development projects

Experience in estimating your application design/development work and that of others, and in the creation of application technical standards and documentation

You will be expected to be self-motivated in researching alternative technologies, tools and techniques to solve business problems with application solutions

Experience in migrating data from legacy CRM implementations to Dynamics 365 is preferred

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills with an ability to translate technical concepts as appropriate to the level of the audience Preferred Education:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology or a related discipline and 5 years’ in-depth technical experience in object-oriented business application design and development in a complex distributed application environment are preferred. Additional experience may be considered in lieu of formal education.

