Assistant Maintenance Manager at Hr Xchange

Jun 1, 2021

A well-established manufacturing company based in Vereeniging is looking for an Assistant Maintenance Manager.

Responsibilities

  • Leads and supervises the Electrical/Mechanical department in maintenance related jobs.
  • Provides engineering support by responding to requests for electrical/mechanical problems.
  • Issues reports on failures and recommends suitable actions to minimize or eliminate recurrence of the problems.
  • Formulates preventative maintenance schedules and associated procedures and checklists.
  • Monitors electrical/mechanical maintenance jobs to ensure quality and accuracy.
  • Formulates training program for electrical staff.
  • Assists Procurement in specification of items for purchase and spare part details.
  • Meets electrical/mechanical maintenance financial objectives by preparing an annual budget, scheduling expenditures, analyzing variances and initiating corrective actions.
  • Maintains electrical/mechanical facilities for the supply of electrical power.
  • Accomplishes electrical/mechanical maintenance human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling and disciplining employees.

Requirements

  • Matric
  • Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
  • Government Certificate of Competence (GCC) is ESSENTIAL
  • Minimum 3 years Electrical/Mechanical Engineering experience
  • Computer literate

