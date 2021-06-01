Assistant Maintenance Manager at Hr Xchange

A well-established manufacturing company based in Vereeniging is looking for an Assistant Maintenance Manager.

Responsibilities

Leads and supervises the Electrical/Mechanical department in maintenance related jobs.

Provides engineering support by responding to requests for electrical/mechanical problems.

Issues reports on failures and recommends suitable actions to minimize or eliminate recurrence of the problems.

Formulates preventative maintenance schedules and associated procedures and checklists.

Monitors electrical/mechanical maintenance jobs to ensure quality and accuracy.

Formulates training program for electrical staff.

Assists Procurement in specification of items for purchase and spare part details.

Meets electrical/mechanical maintenance financial objectives by preparing an annual budget, scheduling expenditures, analyzing variances and initiating corrective actions.

Maintains electrical/mechanical facilities for the supply of electrical power.

Accomplishes electrical/mechanical maintenance human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling and disciplining employees.

Requirements

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

Government Certificate of Competence (GCC) is ESSENTIAL

Minimum 3 years Electrical/Mechanical Engineering experience

Computer literate

