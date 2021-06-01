ASSISTANT MANAGER: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER

JOB PURPOSE
- To assist the Supply Chain Manager with the execution of the supply chain management functions
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant degree in Supply Chain Management
- Minimum 7 years’ experience in a supply chain management environment
- Minimum 3 years in a management role in the public sector
- Extensive public sector experience/knowledge
- Project management skills an added benefit
- Proficient in knowledge and understanding of PFMA and regulations
- Proficient in understanding of relevant legislative requirements (e.g. BBBEE, PPPFA)
- MS Office proficiency
- Proficient in understanding of supply chain systems
- Proficient in procurement principles and practices
POSITION OUTPUTS
Manage Delivery
- Consolidate the annual procurement plan for review and approval
- Manage the approved annual procurement plan and ensure achievement of the plan
- Assist SCM Manager in maintaining/improving procurement policies and procedures in line with relevant legislation (e.g. PFMA, BBBEE, environment and sustainability) in the key areas of demand management and acquisition
- Implement and entrench simplified processes and standard documentation, e.g. for tendering and general procurement
- Develops and manage short term delivery plans, considers impact of decisions and report on implementation
- Considers precedents, standard practices, policies and procedures during decision making but also be able to make innovative plans I consultation with the SCM manager to assist and advice business
- Execute complex SCM functions including bids and deviations, within the team and as an individual
- Provide secretariat services to the BAC committee
- Assist in drafting and maintaining SCM policies, processes and systems and improve alignment with related function processes and systems
- Optimise the utilization of allocated resources
- Control specific cost variables to meet established targets
- Build and maintain relationships with end-users from departments and business units
- Manage the full acquisition process, including RFQ, RFB and RFI processes
- Manage the inventory (stationery) management system
- Assist the SCM Manager to ensure full compliance to the supply chain management requirements in terms of PPFA, BBBEE, policies, PFMA and related treasury regulations
- Provide input into the drafting of the departmental budget
- Provide support to the finance and supply chain management teams
- Perform other duties as assigned from time to time
- Produce relevant reports including SCM statistics
People Management
- Manage the SCM staff in terms of day to day procurement and standard SCM operations.
- Develop, Coaches and counsels section staff to ensure that the section has the capacity and capability to carry out processing functions (acquisition, disposal, logistics)
- Provides section team with technical guidance
- Provide guidance to the SCM team on complex SCM matters
- Prioritise and allocation of work to the team
- Actively manage performance of staff
- Report on team progress against set objectives and standards
Governance, Risk Management, Compliance and Information/Knowledge Management
- Ensures compliance with codes of conduct, policies, procedures and legislative requirements
Desired Skills:
- PFMA
- PPPFA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree