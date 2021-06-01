Assistant Manager: Supply Chain

Objective

To be an intrisinc part of managing the Supply Chain Management of the organisation with regards to Risk, Compliance, People, Finance, Strategy and the well being of the organisation.

Education & Skills Required

Suitable Degree in Finance or Supply Chain

At least 8 years experience in supply chain

4 years experince in managing people and providing leadership

In depth knowledge of PFMA,PPPFA, BBBEE, Treasury Regulations, etc.

Proficient in Project Management, MS Office and great communication skills

Key Performance Areas

People management

Stakeholder relations management

Strategic planning with regards to SCM

Supply Chain Management including the bidding processes

Budget planning and management

Inventory management

Assist in the execution of financial Audits

Report writing and presentation

Please note that only suitable and shortlisted candidate will receive feedback. We will give priority to Employment Equity candidates in the following order; Indian, Coloured & White.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

