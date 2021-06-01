Assistant Manager: Supply Chain

Objective
To be an intrisinc part of managing the Supply Chain Management of the organisation with regards to Risk, Compliance, People, Finance, Strategy and the well being of the organisation.
Education & Skills Required
- Suitable Degree in Finance or Supply Chain
- At least 8 years experience in supply chain
- 4 years experince in managing people and providing leadership
- In depth knowledge of PFMA,PPPFA, BBBEE, Treasury Regulations, etc.
- Proficient in Project Management, MS Office and great communication skills
Key Performance Areas
- People management
- Stakeholder relations management
- Strategic planning with regards to SCM
- Supply Chain Management including the bidding processes
- Budget planning and management
- Inventory management
- Assist in the execution of financial Audits
- Report writing and presentation
Please note that only suitable and shortlisted candidate will receive feedback. We will give priority to Employment Equity candidates in the following order; Indian, Coloured & White.
For more information, please call us on [Phone Number Removed]; or [Email Address Removed].
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
“Let’s get SA working”
Desired Skills:
- PFMA
- Supply Chain Management
- People Management
- PPPFA
- Project Management
- Report Writing
- Presentation Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years