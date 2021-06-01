Our client who specializes in Finance, is seeking an Audit Supervisor
Requirements:
- Coaching Skills
- Time Management Skills
- Academic/ Technical
- People Management
- Interpersonal Skills
- Communication Skills
- Professionalism
- Flexibility
- Problem Solving Skills
- Multi-tasking Skills
- Knowledge of Pastel, Caseware
- GreatSoft would be advantageous
- Must be able to work independently
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Co-ordinate and oversee activities of trainee accountants
- Supervision of audit engagements
- Client Liaison
- Weekly staff briefing
- Evaluation of staff performance
- Liaison between partners and staff
- Planning
- Coaching of audit staff
- Review of statutory audits
- Supervision and review of work performed by staff
- Systems development
- Compilation of business plans
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Multitasking
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Problem Solving
- Pastel
- GreatSoft
- Caseware
- Interpersonal Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant