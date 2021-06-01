Audit Supervisor

Our client who specializes in Finance, is seeking an Audit Supervisor

Requirements:

Coaching Skills

Time Management Skills

Academic/ Technical

People Management

Interpersonal Skills

Communication Skills

Professionalism

Flexibility

Problem Solving Skills

Multi-tasking Skills

Knowledge of Pastel, Caseware

GreatSoft would be advantageous

Must be able to work independently

The key responsibilities include the following:

Co-ordinate and oversee activities of trainee accountants

Supervision of audit engagements

Client Liaison

Weekly staff briefing

Evaluation of staff performance

Liaison between partners and staff

Planning

Coaching of audit staff

Review of statutory audits

Supervision and review of work performed by staff

Systems development

Compilation of business plans

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

