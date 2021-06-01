Automated QA (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist in LegalTech seeks an Automated QA to focus on client and server-side automated testing and participate in development processes, test case creation and reviews. You must possess a BS Engineering/Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent experience, have 2-4 years Automated Quality Assurance experience, Security Testing, Test-Driven Development, be able to perform manual Quality Assurance and tech tools including Java/J2EE, JavaScript, JSP, Angular, C/C++, HTML, XML, Windows, UNIX, .Net, Agile, Waterfall & [URL Removed] with other technical personnel or team members to understand complex product requirements and translate them into test cases.

Successfully participate in development processes, test case creation best practices and test case reviews.

Perform automated and manual test case maintenance and fixes for existing web applications.

Provide guidance to peers.

Operate in an Agile development environment.

Keep abreast of new technology developments.

All other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BS Engineering/Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent experience required.

Experience/Skills

2-4 Years of Automated Quality Assurance experience.

Basic proficiency in a Development language and systems including but not limited to: Java/J2EE, JavaScript, JSP, Angular, C/C++, HTML, XML, Windows, UNIX, and .Net.

Basic knowledge of Software Development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).

Security Testing.

Knowledge of data storage systems.

Test-Driven Development.

Ability to perform manual Quality Assurance.

Automated Testing software such as Selenium.

ATTRIBUTES:

Willingness and ability to learn quickly and contribute.

Desire to learn new processes and technologies.

Good English oral and written communications skills.

