Automation Specialist

Job Description:

Programming, integration and fault finding of ABB robotic systems. Ability to check I/O status, replace defective components and implement improvements when required Perform scheduled system backup and ensure adherence to storage protocols.

– Ability to competently read and diagnose electrical schematic drawings to aid effective fault finding.

– Siemens S7 programming knowledge to assist in rapid fault finding. Ideal candidate will be familiar with TIA portal as well as legacy systems. Competency in HMI programming with packages such as WinCC an advantage

– Knowledge of vision systems for part quality inspection. Experience in Cognex, Basler, Visual Studio an advantage

– Basic understanding and competency of pneumatic systems.

– Working with various cross functional teams as well as machine suppliers to ensure the highest uptime of assets

– Upskilling of others as part of a knowledge sharing culture.

– Promotion of standardization of components and systems.

– Ability to work independently

– Desire to learn

Job Requirements:

Trade Test, National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Electrical).

– 3-4 years minimum experience as an automation specialist or similar.

– OEM automotive experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position