A well established Food Processing Company is hiring a Beef Plant Supervisor to start immediately.
The role is a 3 month contract with a possiblity of going permemant depending on performance.
Salary: R13,200 per month
The Applicant must have the following:
- NQF 4 – Production/Operations Management Qualification
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Food Manufacturing environment
- At least 1 year experience in a similar role
- Food processing equipment and food processing knowledge
- Understanding of LRA and other applicable legislation
- Good understanding and experience in all applicable audits (Food Manufacturing)
- Good knowledge of HACCP; GMP; and food related practices
- Understanding of Productivity and Yields
- Knowledge of Occupational Safety, Hygiene, Food Safety, Quality systems and HACCP
- Knowledge of IR Legislation (BCEA, LRA, EEA)
Desired Skills:
- Food Manufacturing
- HACCP
- Occupational Safety
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years