Beef Plant Supervisor

Jun 1, 2021

A well established Food Processing Company is hiring a Beef Plant Supervisor to start immediately.

The role is a 3 month contract with a possiblity of going permemant depending on performance.

Salary: R13,200 per month

The Applicant must have the following:

  • NQF 4 – Production/Operations Management Qualification
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Food Manufacturing environment
  • At least 1 year experience in a similar role
  • Food processing equipment and food processing knowledge
  • Understanding of LRA and other applicable legislation
  • Good understanding and experience in all applicable audits (Food Manufacturing)
  • Good knowledge of HACCP; GMP; and food related practices
  • Understanding of Productivity and Yields
  • Knowledge of Occupational Safety, Hygiene, Food Safety, Quality systems and HACCP
  • Knowledge of IR Legislation (BCEA, LRA, EEA)

Desired Skills:

  • Food Manufacturing
  • HACCP
  • Occupational Safety

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

