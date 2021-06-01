Beef Plant Supervisor

A well established Food Processing Company is hiring a Beef Plant Supervisor to start immediately.

The role is a 3 month contract with a possiblity of going permemant depending on performance.

Salary: R13,200 per month

The Applicant must have the following:

NQF 4 – Production/Operations Management Qualification

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Food Manufacturing environment

At least 1 year experience in a similar role

Food processing equipment and food processing knowledge

Understanding of LRA and other applicable legislation

Good understanding and experience in all applicable audits (Food Manufacturing)

Good knowledge of HACCP; GMP; and food related practices

Understanding of Productivity and Yields

Knowledge of Occupational Safety, Hygiene, Food Safety, Quality systems and HACCP

Knowledge of IR Legislation (BCEA, LRA, EEA)

Desired Skills:

Food Manufacturing

HACCP

Occupational Safety

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position