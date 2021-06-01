Bookkeeper at Accumulo Consulting Pty Ltd

Jun 1, 2021

  • Process accounts receivable / Payable and handle in a timely manner

  • Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/ receivable principles

  • Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

  • High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

  • Proven bookkeeping experience

  • Bring the books to the trial balance stage

Sound knowledge of Pastel and Microsoft Products

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Please make sure that you say that you are applying for “Bookkeeper” in your subject line.

Desired Skills:

  • Trial Balance
  • Pastel Accounting
  • Accounting software
  • Ledgers
  • Cashbook
  • VAT
  • Efiling
  • Bank Reconciliation

About The Employer:

Accounting firm in Bedfordview

Learn more/Apply for this position