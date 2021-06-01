Bookkeeper at Accumulo Consulting Pty Ltd

Process accounts receivable / Payable and handle in a timely manner

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/ receivable principles

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Proven bookkeeping experience

Bring the books to the trial balance stage

Sound knowledge of Pastel and Microsoft Products

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] –

Please make sure that you say that you are applying for “Bookkeeper” in your subject line.

Desired Skills:

Trial Balance

Pastel Accounting

Accounting software

Ledgers

Cashbook

VAT

Efiling

Bank Reconciliation

About The Employer:

Accounting firm in Bedfordview

