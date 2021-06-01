Bookkeeper at Accumulo Consulting Pty Ltd

-
Process accounts receivable / Payable and handle in a timely manner
Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/ receivable principles
Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
Proven bookkeeping experience
Bring the books to the trial balance stage
Sound knowledge of Pastel and Microsoft Products
Desired Skills:
- Trial Balance
- Pastel Accounting
- Accounting software
- Ledgers
- Cashbook
- VAT
- Efiling
- Bank Reconciliation
About The Employer:
Accounting firm in Bedfordview