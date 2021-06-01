Business Unit Head at MPC Recruitment

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

– Matric

– Relevant Engineering Degree – specialization Electrical engineering

– Management Diploma Preferred Qualifications: – Honour’s / Master’s Degree in Engineering – MBA – Accounting /financial qualification

– Experience they look for – Function related experience: 8-10 years – Leading teams: 8-10 years – Project experience: 8-10 years

Desired Skills:

Develop strategy and business plan

Regular meetings with customers

Client satisfaction and client service delivery

Drive sales

Drive business development

Nurture strategic relationships

Manage cashflow

Manage debtors

Develop people strategy

Develop business

Ensure financial compliance

Retain staff

Accurate reporting

About The Employer:

A growing company, suppliers of Broadband Wireless Equipment & Services requires a Business Head who is strong in strategy & business development to drive the business forward. Reporting to Cluster Director.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”).

The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group

Learn more/Apply for this position