Business Unit Head at MPC Recruitment

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
– Matric
– Relevant Engineering Degree – specialization Electrical engineering
– Management Diploma Preferred Qualifications: – Honour’s / Master’s Degree in Engineering – MBA – Accounting /financial qualification
– Experience they look for – Function related experience: 8-10 years – Leading teams: 8-10 years – Project experience: 8-10 years
Desired Skills:
- Develop strategy and business plan
- Regular meetings with customers
- Client satisfaction and client service delivery
- Drive sales
- Drive business development
- Nurture strategic relationships
- Manage cashflow
- Manage debtors
- Develop people strategy
- Develop business
- Ensure financial compliance
- Retain staff
- Accurate reporting
About The Employer:
A growing company, suppliers of Broadband Wireless Equipment & Services requires a Business Head who is strong in strategy & business development to drive the business forward. Reporting to Cluster Director.
