Buyer (Indirect Materials) at Shatterprufe

A vacancy for a Buyer – Indirect Materials has arisen at Shatterprufe Port Elizabeth.

This is a Senior Staff position and reports to the Purchasing Supervisor – Indirect Materials.

To take overall accountability for the strategic sourcing, procurement, stock movement and control of all consumables and engineering spares in support of production and overall purchasing strategy by driving cost reduction, quality and BBBEE compliance.

Main Objective:

To support internal clients by adding value to bottom line (including cost and quality) through strategic sourcing, procurement and supplying consumables and engineering spares on an ongoing basis in line with the overall purchasing strategy at optimal cost for the business.

To ensure that all procurement activities and documentation are monitored and managed to drive SX contribution to overall Group BBBEE rating.

To co-ordinate and verify the procurement and invoicing process to ensure that suppliers and contractors are paid correctly and timeously.

To manage and monitor stock of consumables in order to meet plant requirements on an ongoing basis.

To liaise and build effective working relationships with key stakeholders including suppliers and contractors in order to improve services, quality and cost efficiency.

To manage the stores by directing activities, monitoring performance to ensure efficient service delivery to their customers.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Diploma in Purchasing or relevant qualification.

Knowledge:

MS Office.

BBBEE scorecards – Procurement Standards.

Knowledge of sourcing new suppliers and products.

Costing and estimating acumen.

Skills:

Communication Skills (verbal and written).

Negotiation Skills.

Planning and Organising.

Interpersonal Skills.

Decision Making Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Experience:

3 years in a purchasing role.

3 years a manufacturing environment.

Desired Skills:

Purchasing

BBBEE scorecards

Indirect Materials

Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position