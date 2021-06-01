Claims Manager

Responsibilities:
- Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations
- Ensure retention targets are met
- Ensure appropriate minimisation of claims and claims expenses
- Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
- Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. insurer, account executive, client) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
- Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets
- Manage claim process end to end
- Process and ensure all claims and recoveries are processed within the required parameters
- Ensure effective complaint resolution within the required time lines
- Ensure service level agreements are met
- Follow and ensure adherence to claims settlement processes
- Follow and ensure adherence to underwriting processes for cancellations
- Ensure adherence to company mandates
- Manage the compilation and distribution of reports as required
- Utilise reports to action interventions and improvements
- Take responsibility to ensure payments by from insurer to broker and broker to client are timely and complete
- Inform and advise underwriters regarding underwriting risks posed to claims
- Approve valid and complete mandated claims for payment
- Execute regular quality assurance reviews to ensure compliancy as per the claims methodology
Requirements:
- A minimum of 8 years experience in short term insurance claims (personal lines, commercial and corporate)
- A minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role
- RE5
- FAIS Compliant
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted