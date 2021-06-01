Claims Manager

Responsibilities:

  • Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations
  • Ensure retention targets are met
  • Ensure appropriate minimisation of claims and claims expenses
  • Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
  • Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. insurer, account executive, client) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
  • Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets
  • Manage claim process end to end
  • Process and ensure all claims and recoveries are processed within the required parameters
  • Ensure effective complaint resolution within the required time lines
  • Ensure service level agreements are met
  • Follow and ensure adherence to claims settlement processes
  • Follow and ensure adherence to underwriting processes for cancellations
  • Ensure adherence to company mandates
  • Manage the compilation and distribution of reports as required
  • Utilise reports to action interventions and improvements
  • Take responsibility to ensure payments by from insurer to broker and broker to client are timely and complete
  • Inform and advise underwriters regarding underwriting risks posed to claims
  • Approve valid and complete mandated claims for payment
  • Execute regular quality assurance reviews to ensure compliancy as per the claims methodology

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 8 years experience in short term insurance claims (personal lines, commercial and corporate)
  • A minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role
  • RE5
  • FAIS Compliant

