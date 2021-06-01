Clinical Nurse Practitioner at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CITY HEALTH

CLINICAL NURSE PRACTITIONER

(SHORT TERM CONTRACT POSTS)

BASIC SALARY: R417 967 PER ANNUM – REF NO: HS 30/21

Requirements:

Diploma in General Nursing, Midwifery and Community Health Nursing

Diploma in Clinical Nursing Science, Health Assessment, Treatment and Care

Diploma in Primary Health Care (PHC)

Registration as a Professional Nurse AND Clinical Nurse Practitioner with the South African Nursing Council

Experience in child health (paediatric and adult PHC, IMCI, immunisation, growth monitoring)

Experience in maternal health (family planning, infectious diseases, TB/HIV/Aids/STI)

Clinical skills

A Valid Code EB driver’s licence will be advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Consulting and providing preventative, curative and rehabilitative treatment/healthcare to clients on various clinical specialties, viz. communicable and non-communicable childhood illnesses, pre- and post-natal care, occupational health, (including adult curative care), etc.

Providing a quality PHC service

Supporting and guiding Enrolled Nurse/Auxiliary, Nursing students and/or Voluntary Community Health Workers with the application of specific healthcare techniques and approaches

Participating in the delivery of awareness and educational programmes on clinical approaches to safe and healthy living to the community.

Please forward your application via e-mail to: [Email Address Removed] and [Email Address Removed]

Please forward a comprehensive CV and covering letter, including a certified copy of your Identity Document, qualifications and proof of registration with SANC to the relevant e-mail address, as indicated.

Closing date: 11 June 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

