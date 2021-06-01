Commercial Underwriter

Responsibilities:

  • Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory framework with regards to general enquiries and new business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;
  • Analyse clients portfolios;
  • Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;
  • Raise premiums;
  • Follow retention processes;
  • Raise invoices;
  • Request refunds from line manager;
  • Ensure productivity targets are met.

Requirements:

  • Matric or equivalent;
  • RE5;
  • FAIS compliant;
  • 3 Years experience working in a client services environment;
  • 3 Years experience as a Commercial Line Underwriter.

