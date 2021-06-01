Commercial Underwriter

Responsibilities:
- Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory framework with regards to general enquiries and new business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;
- Analyse clients portfolios;
- Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;
- Raise premiums;
- Follow retention processes;
- Raise invoices;
- Request refunds from line manager;
- Ensure productivity targets are met.
Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent;
- RE5;
- FAIS compliant;
- 3 Years experience working in a client services environment;
- 3 Years experience as a Commercial Line Underwriter.
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted