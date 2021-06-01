Commercial Underwriter

Responsibilities:

Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory framework with regards to general enquiries and new business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;

Analyse clients portfolios;

Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;

Raise premiums;

Follow retention processes;

Raise invoices;

Request refunds from line manager;

Ensure productivity targets are met.

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent;

RE5;

FAIS compliant;

3 Years experience working in a client services environment;

3 Years experience as a Commercial Line Underwriter.

