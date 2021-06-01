Cost Accountant – Manufacturing

A manufacturing giant within house hold and personal care items for major retailers needs a super-efficient Cost Accountant who will primarily be responsible for the re-costing of all 1000 line items. Due to a change in location of the manufacturing plant, all BOMs will need to be relooked and recalculated. This incumbent needs an excellent understanding of costing at an operational level and a hands on approach is what this role requires. Experience in recalculation of production costs, labour costs and re-evaluation of BOMs is required and non-negotiable! This is a 6-month contract position but an excellent chance to get into one of South Africa’s leading manufacturers. BCom Accounting or Costing + 6 years’ experience in costing secures.

