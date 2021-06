Data Analayst

Data Analyst / Administrator required for a FMCG company based in the North of Johannesburg. Position requires someone who can structure and fulfill information development projects, administration, data output and routine reporting. Experience with trade data systems and record of Project Management would be ideal.

REQUIREMENTS

3 years FMCG expeirence (Essential)

Reporting and Analytics experience

Database Management

Project Management

Understanding of systems essential

