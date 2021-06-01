Debtors Supervisor

The responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Management of the debtors book.

Customer collection, management, and care.

Annual competitor analysis.

Monthly credit card recons.

Invoicing

Management of the facilities etc.

The requirement for the position:

Matric

At least 10 years experience

Staff management experience will be beneficial

Employer & Job Benefits:

Negotiable

