Demand Manager at Massmart

Summary:

To participate and ensure optimal and accurate demand forecasts across the supply chain resulting in consistent forecasting accuracy.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supply Chain strategy:

Understand the Supply Chain strategy in order to align all demand forecast initiatives to both the SC and business strategy.

Participate in developing the required demand forecasts with Merchandise planning and Replenishment department in order drive forecast accuracy and optimization across the supply chain in aid of the Supply Chain Strategy.

Develop inventory models, review and report on forecasts and stock replenishment:

Develop inventory demand forecasts at multiple levels of aggregation for multiple time horizons that incorporates the Merchandise and Replenishment plans in order to ensure an accurate and sustainable view that is aligned with the Supply Chain medium and long term strategy.

Review historical sales trends, research demand drivers, prepare forecast data, develop statistical forecast models and evaluate forecast results in order to provide statistics and visibility to Massbuild.

Co-ordinate cross-functional collaboration activities to reconcile the plan & variances and refine the network forecast model to reflect updated sales and operational assumptions (understand impact of the merchandise sourcing and supply strategies on the forecast model – range, new suppliers etc.).

Ensure an inventory demand and optimization forecast which incorporates current and accurate market information that allows the company to correctly predict demand and optimize the inventory.

Maintain forecasting system in line with required forecasted output.

Maintain forecast integrity and measure according to metrics aligned with Walmart standards.

Supplier and stakeholder engagement:

Closely co-ordinate and communicate forecasts to internal and external stakeholders.

Analyze and co-ordinate any opportunities presented by Merchandise to introduce new ranges and/or suppliers to the supply chain network.

Ensure that Suppliers receive forecasts and order fill rate reports as committed to as part of the central warehouse and distribution negotiation.

Relationship Management:

Ensure effective relationships amongst merchandise planners, operations, finance, central distribution and Suppliers which will lead to effective knowledge sharing and an optimal consensus forecast to better guide the supply chain, central warehousing and logistics requirements.

Provide input to the Planning organization in developing inventory strategies and impact on central network (Range, new suppliers, etc.)

Manage and foster a trust relationship with all internal and external stakeholders

Assist with up-skilling and lead the Supply Chain and Merchandise team with regards to knowledge, coaching and provide visibility of central supply chain key performance indicators.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification / Certification preferably Industrial Engineer.

Minimum 8 – 10 years relevant experience.

Experience in a retail, demand planning and logistics environment.

SAP / ERP / BI / F&R / EWMS, JDA and/or other software related to inventory demand planning / optimization systems experience.

Commercial orientation and skills.

Self-starter with high energy levels and results driven.

Competencies and Skills:

Exceptional Commercial/ finance understanding and extensive experience.

General Competencies.

Ability to coach and mentor people.

Technical ability to build complex models at various aggregated levels.

Exceptional analytical ability.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to interact and influence at all levels across the organization.

Facilitation and negotiation skills.

Strong technical skills with the ability to model and forecast stock.

High level of detail attention and ability to stay focused.

Understanding of stock, ranging, planning, warehousing and distribution.

Desired Skills:

Demand Planning

Demand Management

Supply Chain strategy

Develop inventory models

Supplier and stakeholder engagement

