Director of Engineering at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a growing Global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and Digital Banking services. They are looking for a Director of Engineering to lead their Software Engineering teams.Client DetailsOur client is a growing Global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and Digital Banking services. DescriptionThe Director of Engineering would be responsible for the following:

Work closely with the CTO and the product organisation to develop the technical vision and strategy that will deliver a world class banking experience to the customers

Lead and support the Engineering Managers and their teams building high performing autonomous teams

Seek opportunities to simplify and standardize designs, operations, and deployment plans, focus on reducing complexity and providing performance, agility, and scalability

Work closely with the architecture function to develop and adhere to developed architectural principles

Ensuring all teams evolve by adopting modern practices to achieve their goals: pair programming, test-driven development, continuous delivery, etc;

Working with our engineering teams to identify impediments and devising solutions to remove friction and constraints.

ProfileQualifications & Experience:

A strong technologist with a love of problem solving

A seasoned multi-disciplinary engineering leader and visionary

Has significant experience of running high throughput, low latency services using the latest cloud based technologies and understands the cloud native architectural best practices that can produce change tolerant software platforms. These systems support high levels of scale and availability.

Has demonstrated the ability to build high performing, cross functional engineering teams and to provide an environment for team members to avoid burnout and to flourish and grow their careers. Has experience mentoring and supporting peers and engineering teams, fostering engineering best practices and continuous improvement.

Stays abreast of current technology developments and has demonstrated the ability to retain competitive advantage by implementing relevant technologies in software products.

Has led software organisations of at least 50 engineers and preferably has experience in leading fully remote teams.

About The Employer:

Global FinTech company

