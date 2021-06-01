Our client, a leading FMCG retailer seeks a dynamic and experienced FMCG Retail Manager to join their team, based in Springfield Park , Durban.
Duties:
- To manage the store in Durban, including a small team
- This include stock management, daily cash-ups, selling, manage promotions.
- Stocktake duties, strong on operations
- Compliance to Food Safety and OHS systems
- Strong on reaching and maintaining budgets
Requirements:
- Grade 12 certificate or similar.
- Fully Bilingual (English & Afrikaans).
- Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook).
- Syspro experience will be an advantage
- Sales experience in FMCG
- Be able to work under Pressure.
- Competitive salary offered.
Please email an updated, comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Store manager
- retail manager
- retail management
- FMCG
- Stock Management
- Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma