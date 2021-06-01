FMCG Retail Manager

Our client, a leading FMCG retailer seeks a dynamic and experienced FMCG Retail Manager to join their team, based in Springfield Park , Durban.

Duties:

To manage the store in Durban, including a small team

This include stock management, daily cash-ups, selling, manage promotions.

Stocktake duties, strong on operations

Compliance to Food Safety and OHS systems

Strong on reaching and maintaining budgets

Requirements:

Grade 12 certificate or similar.

Fully Bilingual (English & Afrikaans).

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook).

Syspro experience will be an advantage

Sales experience in FMCG

Be able to work under Pressure.

Competitive salary offered.

