FMCG Retail Manager

Jun 1, 2021

Our client, a leading FMCG retailer seeks a dynamic and experienced FMCG Retail Manager to join their team, based in Springfield Park , Durban.

Duties:

  • To manage the store in Durban, including a small team
  • This include stock management, daily cash-ups, selling, manage promotions.
  • Stocktake duties, strong on operations
  • Compliance to Food Safety and OHS systems
  • Strong on reaching and maintaining budgets

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 certificate or similar.
  • Fully Bilingual (English & Afrikaans).
  • Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook).
  • Syspro experience will be an advantage
  • Sales experience in FMCG
  • Be able to work under Pressure.
  • Competitive salary offered.
    Please email an updated, comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Store manager
  • retail manager
  • retail management
  • FMCG
  • Stock Management
  • Operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position