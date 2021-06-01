Fraud Analyst

The Fraud Analyst will work to detect, prevent, and mitigate fraud losses and identify users who may violate our terms of use.

Responsibilities include (but not limited to) the following:

Analyze player behavior, interpret facts from the evidence shown, draw conclusions based on this review, and communicate your findings.

Analyze and interpret suspicious behavior including but not limited to, similar betting habits, heightened similarity in registration information including email address and or username, device usage, IP ranges, bonus usage, etc.

Identify trends in withdrawals and deposits where players may be attempting to circumvent company terms and conditions.

Serve as first point of contact for player claims of multiple accounting, identity theft, responsible gaming, and unauthorized account usage.

Carefully monitor and prepare potential Suspicious Activity Report and Fraud Reports for review by management.

Complete applicable workflows to meet player satisfaction criteria.

Liaise with Player Experience Associates whenever heightened Know Your Customer (KYC) checks are needed for suspicious players.

Skills and Attributes:

Be data driven. Know the data; create a culture where data driven decisions lead to the right outcomes.

Be analytical. Police the product; analyzing player behavior will be paramount.

Be accountable. Adopt a customer first mindset; follow through on all escalations in your care.

Be focused. Respond promptly with good grammar, punctuation, and attention to detail.

Be communicative. Over communicate with the team. Keep your finger on the pulse of the business.

Be helpful. Look for creative ways to assist and make the team more effective.

Be proactive. Continuously evaluate and identify opportunities for process improvement.

Be entrepreneurial. Test new development builds and provide feedback from the customer point of view.

Be organized. Juggle multiple priorities and projects at any given time ensuring deadlines are met.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to maintain a friendly disposition under pressure. Some players may be frustrated when they contact us.

Be adaptable. Must be available to work some holidays and weekends.

Ability to meet deadlines on a day-to-day basis.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required, preferably in Business or Finance.

Experience in iGaming, online sports, or banking

At least 3 years of experience in an analytical role involving fraud detection and risk reviews in the gaming industry.

Broad knowledge of fraud prevention, KYC, and AML procedures.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Technically aware, comfortable working with multiple IT systems, databases and programs

Excellent written and spoken English.

Desired Skills:

Fraud Detection

Risk Reviews

iGaming

Online Sports

Banking

Fraud Prevention

KYC

AML Procedures

Mitigate Fraud Losses

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

