Full Stack Software Developer

The development team is responsible for the development and operations of the key assets of the business, as well as creating new systems. Architecture, design, creativity, innovation, and doing things right are important to us.

If you have a passion for the tech, a conviction that you were born to build software, a love for working as a team, a consistent desire to learn and grow, and you want to work in an environment where you are changing the business and not just a spoke in the wheel, then this might just be the place for you.

TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES

Work in the development team towards the sprint goal(s)

Deliver code that passes code reviews from other development team members, while also sticking to the Inoxico coding style and common coding patterns

Work independently or in a team in any domain of Inoxico’s existing applications

Rolling out enterprise-level architecture across all our products.

Contributing to design and architectural decisions, as well as implementing them

Working closely with other developers, Product Owners, and Test Analyst

Bug fixes

Provide support to production applications when required.

Contribute towards dev ceremonies: Sprint Planning; Daily Scrum; Sprint Review; Sprint Retrospective.

Handle deployments of new releases every 2 weeks

TECH STACK

C# with Entity Framework

JavaScript

Typescript

Angular (and AngularJS on some older applications)

SQL

HTML5

CSS & SCSS

DDD Rich Domain

Model Driven Architecture (MDA)

Event Sourcing

INFRASTRUCTURE

Azure Cloud

Octopus Cloud

Azure DevOps

ELK Cloud

ESB Middleware

WORK BENCH

MS Visual Studio

MS Visual Studio Code

MS SQL Server Management Studio

Intent Architect

Postman

SOAP UI

JIRA

Confluence

MS Teams (for work communications)

ADVANTAGEOUS QUALIFICATIONS

BSc Computer Science OR

Engineering OR

Other relevant degree/qualification

Interested?

To apply for this opportunity; submit your updated and detailed CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech.co.za

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

Angular

SQL

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

