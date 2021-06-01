Full Stack Software Developer

The development team is responsible for the development and operations of the key assets of the business, as well as creating new systems. Architecture, design, creativity, innovation, and doing things right are important to us.
If you have a passion for the tech, a conviction that you were born to build software, a love for working as a team, a consistent desire to learn and grow, and you want to work in an environment where you are changing the business and not just a spoke in the wheel, then this might just be the place for you.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work in the development team towards the sprint goal(s)
- Deliver code that passes code reviews from other development team members, while also sticking to the Inoxico coding style and common coding patterns
- Work independently or in a team in any domain of Inoxico’s existing applications
- Rolling out enterprise-level architecture across all our products.
- Contributing to design and architectural decisions, as well as implementing them
- Working closely with other developers, Product Owners, and Test Analyst
- Bug fixes
- Provide support to production applications when required.
- Contribute towards dev ceremonies: Sprint Planning; Daily Scrum; Sprint Review; Sprint Retrospective.
- Handle deployments of new releases every 2 weeks
TECH STACK
- C# with Entity Framework
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Angular (and AngularJS on some older applications)
- SQL
- HTML5
- CSS & SCSS
- DDD Rich Domain
- Model Driven Architecture (MDA)
- Event Sourcing
INFRASTRUCTURE
- Azure Cloud
- Octopus Cloud
- Azure DevOps
- ELK Cloud
- ESB Middleware
WORK BENCH
- MS Visual Studio
- MS Visual Studio Code
- MS SQL Server Management Studio
- Intent Architect
- Postman
- SOAP UI
- JIRA
- Confluence
- MS Teams (for work communications)
ADVANTAGEOUS QUALIFICATIONS
- BSc Computer Science OR
- Engineering OR
- Other relevant degree/qualification
Interested?
To apply for this opportunity; submit your updated and detailed CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech.co.za
Desired Skills:
- C#
- JavaScript
- Angular
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree