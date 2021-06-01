Fund Administrator at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To deliver fund administrative services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Minimum Experience

1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Utilise a variety of software packages to produce correspondence and documents and maintain associated records, spreadsheets and databases.

Assist in the compilation of financial statements in line with the audit file and approved accounting framework related to identified funds.

Contribute to the provision of a comprehensive administrative service through the correct interpretation and application of procedures.

Generate a variety of documents and where necessary produce reports according to set standards and prescribed guidelines.

Check fund calculations for accuracy in an efficient and effective manner according to set standards.

Accountable for own work quality, standards and outputs related to policies, procedures and defined processes.

Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions and escalate more difficult problems.

Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.

Customer

Resolve client queries and escalate problematic queries to the correct level to ensure prompt and effective resolution, enhancing the client experience.

Executes activities to ensure customer service delivery that meets or exceeds customer expectations aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Query resolution (Intermediate)

Financial Accounting (Basic)

Financial Administration (Intermediate)

Reporting and Interpretation (Basic)

Financial Acumen (Intermediate)

Standard operating procedure compliance (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Persuading and Influencing (Basic)

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Basic)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

