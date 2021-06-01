General Sales Manager at Headhunters

Our client, a dynamic and well established company Specialising in Short term loans in the payroll space and niche’ finance products is currently looking to employ a General Sales Manager.

The role will manage client accounts across various industries, and be the lead point of contact for all key client matters, anticipating client needs based on industry trends and client performance.

Requirements:

Matric with relevant post graduate degree / diploma (sales)

5 years management experience (leadership skills)

10 years sales experience

Ability to manage people

Positive attitude

Growing a team

Prospecting and converting new business leads and opportunities

Sales orientated

Growing the sales channel

Client centric / focused

Must have an entrepreneurial spirit

Deal maker

Chief negotiator

Key account management

Strength in relationship building and networking

Coaching ability to coach and work collaboratively with business

