Head Of Accounting

The Port Elizabeth facility is seeking to employ an experienced Head of Accounting. Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, the ideal applicant will be responsible for supervising the accounting, treasury, and tax function and will also assist with controlling tasks.

Your Tasks

? Supervise accounting function

? Ensure on-time completion of monthly and annual group reporting

? Draft financial statements and manage the statutory audit on behalf of the legal entity

? Responsible for treasury function including taking responsibility for ongoing treasury cash position and cashflow forecasts reported to Group

? Responsible for tax function including quarterly and annual group tax reporting and filing all tax returns with local tax authority

? Assist with controlling tasks including budgeting and forecastin

Your Profile

? CA (SA) with minimum 5 – 10 years post article experience

? Up to date knowledge on IFRS Account Framework and tax legislation

? Excellent SAP knowledge as it pertains to the Accounting Function

? Excellent computer literacy in MS Office

? Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

? Ability to handle stress

? Attention to detail

If you are intrested and feel you are the perfect fit for this opertunity please send your Cvs and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Accounts

SAP

MS Office

Attention to detail

Financial Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

