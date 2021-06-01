HR Operations Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Gaming / Hospitality industry is currently looking to employ an experienced HR Operations Manager. 3 to 5 years experience in similar role; looking after a staff compliment of around 350 employee’s. Minimum of 4 years experience resolving complex employee relations issues would be advantageous. This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Main purpose of the position:

The job holder is required to manage Industrial Relation processes, provide professional Human Resources services and advice to the branches, manage the administration of HR processes and employment practices in accordance with the Companys policies, procedures, and practices, and advising on and ensuring adherence to Labour and Gaming Board legislation.

Duties:

Consults with line management, providing HR guidance when appropriate.

Create and maintain a conducive IR environment.

Manages and resolves complex employee relations issues. Conducts effective, thorough, and objective investigations.

Maintains in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Provides day-to-day performance and IR management guidance to line management (e.g., coaching, counseling, career development, disciplinary actions).

Works closely with all branches, divisions, management, and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention.

Facilitating employee engagement through on-boarding and performance contracting of all new employees.

Facilitating and understanding of all human resources (HR) policies, practices, and processes

when required.

when required. Liaising and working in partnership with branches, all divisions in the implementation and roll-out of organisational design and/or development interventions at the levels of individual, team, and department.

Supporting line management in, and advising them on, the implementation of the branch

performance management system.

performance management system. Providing support advice, and guidance in respect of employee relations matters, as and when required.

Facilitating career development processes of staff in partnership with line management.

Implement contract terms for new hires, promotions, and transfers.

HR Reports on a monthly basis.

Assist hands-on with day-to-day HR tasks as required.

Implement HR initiatives as and when required.

Travelling to different branches regularly.

Requirements:

Valid drivers license and own transport.

Matric / Grade 12 a must.

Relevant HR / IR Degree / Qualification

Three -Five years experience in similar role.

Minimum of 4 years experience resolving complex employee relations issues would be advantageous.

Working knowledge of multiple human resource disciplines, including compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee and union relations, diversity, payroll and performance management.

Sound knowledge of BCEA, EE, LRA, WSP, ATR reporting, and BBBEE.

Microsoft Office proficient.

Ability to work quickly and efficiently.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to handle high pressured and stressful situations.

Approachable and attention to detail.

Able to take effective decisions to protect and promote the business.

Team player.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

