Human Resources / Payroll Administrator

Our client based in Port Elizabath is actively looking for a Human Resources / Payroll Administrator

Duties include but not limited to the following:

Perform SAP transactions as required and within limits of authority and ensure data integrity at all times

Ensure all HC administration is carried out as required

Ensure that relevant leave transactions are processed on SAP as per company policy and all other transactions are processed as per relevant company procedures/processes

Administer the Company’s loan scheme, Medial Aid Scheme, Housing scheme and Pension/Provident fund applications and ensure timeous follow-ups are done.

Maintain a complete archive and filing system for all personnel files and ensure files are always updated with correct information

General office management such as ordering stationery, answering calls,

Assist with the arrangement of HR relating functions i.e. Service awards

Schedule meetings and interviews at the request of the Human Capital Manager or HC Officer

Perform any other general HC functions as allocated by the Human Capital Manager from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

Senior Certificate with a HR related Diploma/Degree

At least 3 to 5 years’ experience in a HR/Payroll administrator role

Strong organizational and problem solving skills, high level of Discretion and confidentiality

the ability to work under pressure and in a time driven environment

Good service record, self-motivated and driven individual

Desired Skills:

SAP

Human Capital Administration

Leave Transactions

Loan Scheme

Medical Aid Scheme Administration

Housing Scheme Administration

Pension Fund Applications

HR/Payroll Experience

HR Processes

