Intermediate C# Developer (CPT/JHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading National Business Systems Automation company is seeking the expertise of a self-driven and highly analytical Intermediate C# Developer who enjoys solving complex coding problems to join its team. Your core role will be to create web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve the clients business processes. You must have strong C#, SQL Server, .Net & ASP.NET MVC tech skills. Any Azure, jQuery, HTML5, CSS, UML, Agile and Scrum will prove beneficial. Remote work is on [URL Removed] Server

.Net Development

ASP.NET MVC

Advantageous

Windows Azure

jQuery, HTML5, CSS

UML

Agile & Scrum

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about Development.

Teamwork.

Attention to detail.

