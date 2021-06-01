Internal Broker Consultant

Jun 1, 2021

  • Strong Underwriting background and understanding of Policy Wording,
  • Scheduling and attending meetings with clients
  • Background dealing with municipalities, coporates, etc
  • Assessing clients’ current and future insurance needs (Needs Analysis),
  • Preparing reports,
  • Generate access to potential short-term insurance markets (if not existing already),
  • Build and maintain internal and external relationships which includes insurers, clientsand lead providers,
  • Build rapport and sell products to clients telephonically as well as in person,
  • Engage with potential clients and obtain an in-depth understanding of their short-term insurance needs,
  • Match customers need to suitable products available at your disposal,
  • Upselling additional products and gap covers,
  • Provide ongoing service and support to your client base,
  • Retention of existing business including renewal discussions,
  • Ensure compliance and procedural requirements are always met,
  • Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint),
  • Strong in Administration,
  • Support to Client Services Managers

Desired Skills:

  • Insurance
  • RE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A well known and established insurance brokerish within the short term insuraanc e

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position