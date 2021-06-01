Internal Broker Consultant

- Strong Underwriting background and understanding of Policy Wording,
- Scheduling and attending meetings with clients
- Background dealing with municipalities, coporates, etc
- Assessing clients’ current and future insurance needs (Needs Analysis),
- Preparing reports,
- Generate access to potential short-term insurance markets (if not existing already),
- Build and maintain internal and external relationships which includes insurers, clientsand lead providers,
- Build rapport and sell products to clients telephonically as well as in person,
- Engage with potential clients and obtain an in-depth understanding of their short-term insurance needs,
- Match customers need to suitable products available at your disposal,
- Upselling additional products and gap covers,
- Provide ongoing service and support to your client base,
- Retention of existing business including renewal discussions,
- Ensure compliance and procedural requirements are always met,
- Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint),
- Strong in Administration,
- Support to Client Services Managers
Desired Skills:
- Insurance
- RE
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A well known and established insurance brokerish within the short term insuraanc e
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund