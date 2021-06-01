Internal Broker Consultant

Strong Underwriting background and understanding of Policy Wording,

Scheduling and attending meetings with clients

Background dealing with municipalities, coporates, etc

Assessing clients’ current and future insurance needs (Needs Analysis),

Preparing reports,

Generate access to potential short-term insurance markets (if not existing already),

Build and maintain internal and external relationships which includes insurers, clientsand lead providers,

Build rapport and sell products to clients telephonically as well as in person,

Engage with potential clients and obtain an in-depth understanding of their short-term insurance needs,

Match customers need to suitable products available at your disposal,

Upselling additional products and gap covers,

Provide ongoing service and support to your client base,

Retention of existing business including renewal discussions,

Ensure compliance and procedural requirements are always met,

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint),

Strong in Administration,

Support to Client Services Managers

Desired Skills:

Insurance

RE

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A well known and established insurance brokerish within the short term insuraanc e

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

