Investment Manager

The role requires an individual who has worked in the corporate finance and investment space who is looking for an analytical and relationship building role. You will work closely with the executive to assist with the analysis of potential deals and the drawing up of investment proposals.

The requirements of the role are:

BCom Honours Degree and CFA or similar

3 – 4 years working in investment analysis or corporate finance environment

This is a great opportunity to work in a high performance, driven environment. Get in touch to discuss the role in more detail.

