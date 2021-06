iOS Developer (6 Months)

Our client requires a iOS Engineer for their development team. They are a financial services client.

Must Have:

At least 5years iOS Development

Swift language experience and Objective C is added advantage

Worked in Agile Team

Familiar with Test Driven Development (TDD)

Android Development is added benet

Worked with Conuence, Bamboo, Git

Good understanding of REST services

Ability to write reusable clean code

