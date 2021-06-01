Junior Data Analyst

An entrepreneurial, dynamic Junior Business Intelligence Analyst to assist with improving operations which involves information technology and integrated digital applications within the marketing industry.
Job Spec:
- Performing development of assigned Business Intelligence projects based on, but not limited to following technology and tools: MS SQL, MS Excel.
- Performing development of reports and dashboards (including but not limited to: data source connection, data clean-up, data validation, visualization, calculation development), documentation and performing necessary maintenance and troubleshooting tasks.
- Delivering data analytics to customers based on developed reports.
- Closely working with other BI analysts and customers to document business intelligence reports and dashboards.
- Work together with customer to ensure uninterrupted data flows and to handle data source exceptions and changes.
- Participating in internal customer meetings, if required, to ensure highest possible end customer satisfaction with Business Intelligence services.
- Ensuring high attention and involvement in escalations, major incidents, crisis and problem cases, and urgent assignments.
- Ensuring data confidentiality during and after BI project development.
Requirements:
- Flexible and innovative;
- Professional;
- Goal oriented and accurate;
- Good communicator and coordinator;
- Responsible.
- Excellent, proactive problem solver;
- Detail oriented.
Qualifications/Certifications (Any of the following will be considered a benefit):
- Exam 70-761: Querying Data with Transact-SQL.
- 70-778 Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI.
- Degree / Diploma in Computer Science.
Desired Skills:
- Development Business Intelligence
- Data Analytics
- Querying Data with Transact-SQL
- Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI
- MS SQL