Junior Data Analyst

An entrepreneurial, dynamic Junior Business Intelligence Analyst to assist with improving operations which involves information technology and integrated digital applications within the marketing industry.

Job Spec:

Performing development of assigned Business Intelligence projects based on, but not limited to following technology and tools: MS SQL, MS Excel.

Performing development of reports and dashboards (including but not limited to: data source connection, data clean-up, data validation, visualization, calculation development), documentation and performing necessary maintenance and troubleshooting tasks.

Delivering data analytics to customers based on developed reports.

Closely working with other BI analysts and customers to document business intelligence reports and dashboards.

Work together with customer to ensure uninterrupted data flows and to handle data source exceptions and changes.

Participating in internal customer meetings, if required, to ensure highest possible end customer satisfaction with Business Intelligence services.

Ensuring high attention and involvement in escalations, major incidents, crisis and problem cases, and urgent assignments.

Ensuring data confidentiality during and after BI project development.

Requirements:

Flexible and innovative;

Professional;

Goal oriented and accurate;

Good communicator and coordinator;

Responsible.

Excellent, proactive problem solver;

Detail oriented.

Qualifications/Certifications (Any of the following will be considered a benefit):

Exam 70-761: Querying Data with Transact-SQL.

70-778 Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI.

Degree / Diploma in Computer Science.

Desired Skills:

Development Business Intelligence

Data Analytics

Querying Data with Transact-SQL

Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI

MS SQL

