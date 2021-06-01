Junior Sales Representative at Global Water Solutions Africa (Pty) Ltd

Global Water Solutions Africa’s subsidiary of Global Water Solutions Ltd., based in Gauteng, has two vacancies as Junior Sales Representative.

The Junior Sales Representative should visit our existing customer base on a rotational call cycle basis. Clients are based in all provinces across South Africa, so extensive travel is required. The right candidate would preferably have experience to deal with retail (hardware store) face- to-face. This position could lead to a full Sales Rep position in the future. The successful candidate will be working along with and directly in conjunction with the Sales Rep handling that area, but with a dual reporting structure to the Regional Manager for Africa.

Tasks:

Build and maintain a rapport with the hardware outlets branches we are dealing with.

Visit on a rotational call cycle basis of 6 weeks are expected, so extensive travel is a KEY part of this position………… possible three days every week, to two weeks.

Grow the client’s purchases where we have limited exposure.

Ensure “inactive” branches are convinced to start buying again.

Perform analysis of prospects and design solutions that best meet customer needs, be the “go-to guy”, when it comes to problem-solving and suggestions to suit customer requirements.

Gain adequate technical knowledge of our products and usage of the same by continually reading up on and familiarizing yourself with what each product is used for.

Train, educate, and conduct seminars with customers on our products and applications. This is ongoing and crucial at the stores themselves with their staff.

Attend regional trade shows and expos to promote GWS and its products.

Provide clear and accurate reporting of sales outcomes and activities to management.

Meet and exceed given and agreed monthly and annual sales targets.

Complete adequate physical sales calls in all given areas to ensure that targets are met and exceeded.

Participate in sales and business training programs to improve sales performance.

Manage budget for travel expenses.

Requirements:

Previous experience in a similar position with direct, face-to-face, B-to-B selling is a must.

Must be flexible and willing to do extensive travel (50% of your time) initially over South Africa but could extend to further afield.

Must be business fluent in both English and Afrikaans

Highly motivated and hands-on attitude.

Technical understanding in Water-related industries, such as water treatment, filtration, pumps, etc. will be a distinct advantage.

Strong organization, presentation, communication, and negotiation skills. Computer literacy and usage of standard programs such as Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and MS Outlook are a definite must.

Desired Skills:

Direct B to B sales

Face to face selling, training and negotiating.

Superior closing skills

Relationship building

Account managament

Area management

Product sales – not service

Prospect new customers

Regional Sales

Sales Skills

Acquiring new cus

Benefits:

Basic Salary

Plus , commission structure – to be discussed with the successful candidate.

Company vehicle – for business purposes

50% medical aid if required

provident fund contribution if required

About The Employer:

Global Water Solutions (GWS) is a global manufacturer and marketer of high quality pressure vessels for the water industry with production facilities in the U.S.A. and Taiwan and sales in more than 100 countries and growing. We offer a friendly working environment with flat hierarchies in our international growing company which still is at size where people are people and not numbers.

Please visit our [URL Removed] for more information on this company. Be part of our success and growth! You can also apply directly by clicking our website link-https://globalwater.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=20

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Provident Fund

