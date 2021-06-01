Junior Software Engineer Java

Good academic results during high school and university highly preferred and added advantage

Details of the position:

You’ll engage with customers, identify their operational challenges and build clever software to solve those challenges. Supported by our experienced teams, you’ll help to drive the prolific spread of fast, reliable Internet access throughout Africa. You’ll work with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) all of whom are market leaders in their field.

You’ll help implement solutions using our business automation platform, to enable our customers to deliver Fibre, Satellite and other Internet-based products. Work with a variety of software technologies like Mobile Apps, GIS Mapping, Network Integration, Hardware Provisioning and Mobile Money payment platforms.

Job details / responsibilities:

Design and develop high-quality Java applications using cutting edge technologies for Object Relational Mapping, Caching and Service-Oriented Architecture

Work with our experienced Software Engineers and learn from our dynamic team

Learn about implementing scalable, robust, maintainable software using design patterns and object-oriented principles

Skills and Experience:

Required Technical Skills:

Good understanding of Java language / syntax

Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript

Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design

Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)

Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, GlassFish, Jetty)

Experience with Java IDEs (e.g. Eclipse, IntelliJ, Netbeans)

Practical database experience (e.g. MySQL, Oracle, MS SQL)

Good English writing capabilities and communication skills

Some Recommended Technical Skills:

Exposure/understanding of version control and the software development lifecycle in a team environment

Exposure to Linux (e.g. CentOS, UBuntu, Fedora, RHEL, openSUSE, Debian)

Good understanding of Internet and LAN/WAN technologies

Exposure to accounting and business concepts

Interested?

To apply for this opportunity; submit your updated and detailed CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

Java

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

