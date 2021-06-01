Key Account Manager Direct to Trade at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is seeking to employ a Key Account Manager – Direct Trade who will be responsible to manage the Key Digital Programme Direct to trade projects and manage the evolution of the Route to Market strategy.Client DetailsOur client is a large multinational Consumer goods business with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- Analyse and course-correct key elements of the KDP direct trade projects through regular KPI reviews
- Manage relationships with and delivery from suppliers and third-party stakeholders in support of the KDP direct
to trade projects
- Oversee customer sign-up and administrative support for all participants in the KDP direct to trade projects
- Conduct regular reviews of the route to market design principles and implementation to ensure strategic objectives
are being met
ProfileThe incumbent must meet the following requirements:
- University degree in relevant field
- Minimums of 3 years post qualification experience within an FMCG organisation
- Key account management experience(essential)
- This is an equity role and previously disadvantaged candidates will be given first preference
- Only South African citizens may apply
- Must have an outgoing dynamic personality
- Must be strong in networking and relationship building
Job OfferMarket-Related Package
About The Employer:
Agency