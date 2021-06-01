Key Account Manager Direct to Trade at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Jun 1, 2021

Our client is seeking to employ a Key Account Manager – Direct Trade who will be responsible to manage the Key Digital Programme Direct to trade projects and manage the evolution of the Route to Market strategy.Client DetailsOur client is a large multinational Consumer goods business with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • Analyse and course-correct key elements of the KDP direct trade projects through regular KPI reviews
  • Manage relationships with and delivery from suppliers and third-party stakeholders in support of the KDP direct
    to trade projects
  • Oversee customer sign-up and administrative support for all participants in the KDP direct to trade projects
  • Conduct regular reviews of the route to market design principles and implementation to ensure strategic objectives
    are being met

ProfileThe incumbent must meet the following requirements:

  • University degree in relevant field
  • Minimums of 3 years post qualification experience within an FMCG organisation
  • Key account management experience(essential)
  • This is an equity role and previously disadvantaged candidates will be given first preference
  • Only South African citizens may apply
  • Must have an outgoing dynamic personality
  • Must be strong in networking and relationship building

Job OfferMarket-Related Package

