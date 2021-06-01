Key Account Manager Direct to Trade at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is seeking to employ a Key Account Manager – Direct Trade who will be responsible to manage the Key Digital Programme Direct to trade projects and manage the evolution of the Route to Market strategy.Client DetailsOur client is a large multinational Consumer goods business with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Analyse and course-correct key elements of the KDP direct trade projects through regular KPI reviews

Manage relationships with and delivery from suppliers and third-party stakeholders in support of the KDP direct

to trade projects

to trade projects Oversee customer sign-up and administrative support for all participants in the KDP direct to trade projects

Conduct regular reviews of the route to market design principles and implementation to ensure strategic objectives

are being met

ProfileThe incumbent must meet the following requirements:

University degree in relevant field

Minimums of 3 years post qualification experience within an FMCG organisation

Key account management experience(essential)

This is an equity role and previously disadvantaged candidates will be given first preference

Only South African citizens may apply

Must have an outgoing dynamic personality

Must be strong in networking and relationship building

Job OfferMarket-Related Package

About The Employer:

Agency

