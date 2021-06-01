Lead Web Developer at Momentum

Role Purpose
Design and implement responsive web applications as well as lead the web application architecture evolution, in an agile methodology in order to enable business to deliver on its objectives
Responsibilities and work outputs
Design and implement a RESPONSIVE WEB APPLICATION
Contribute in user experience design sessions to both ideate and influence design thinking in a practical, web-enabled way
- Contribute to the creation and evolution of a web design language, focused on practical implementation
- Collaboratively construct or customise a style framework, specifically Google Material Design, to be used as basis for our design language
- Construct web applications (single-page applications) using Angular (2+) for our web environment
- Apply web application security principles, building out authorization and access control as applied to web applications
- Apply search engine optimisation techniques to web applications
- Apply accessibility and other web standards and best practices
- Create web applications with performance in mind
- Utilise secured/protected resources from web applications
- Build, test, release and support web applications both on-premise and in the cloud (AWS) Lead WEB APPLICATION ARCHITECTURE EVOLUTION
- Drive our web application architecture evolution, including creating milestones, research and development projects and identifying gaps between current and target/interim architectures
- Work with other web developers to realize each transitional architecture while getting buy-in and spreading knowledge
- Have a good, working knowledge of web application architectures, including bundling and deployment options as well as knowledge on how to allow multiple teams to work on web applications collaboratively
- Be able to share the roadmap with key stakeholders to highlight business value, cost, speed of development and other non-functional requirements.
COACH OTHER WEB DEVELOPERS
- Conduct web development code reviews with other web developers and guide change
- Collaborate by sharing knowledge, suggesting and fostering appropriate training and being willing to be a servant leader to other developers
- Able to include others in research and development work, set goals and guide initiatives in a practical way.
Competencies required
Generating ideas
- Is creative in producing ideas, assumes an original when generating ideas, adopts racial solutions Exploring Possibilities
- Is conceptual when developing ideas, applies the cries to problem-solving, prefers to learn by thinking and identifying underlying principles.
Articulation information
- Is articulate in giving presentations, is eloquent and explains things well, projects social confidence when articulating information.
Inviting Feedback
- Is receptive to feedback and acknowledges criticism, open to critique and critical thinking, gathers feedback from others.
Team Working
- Works participatively with others, is democratic and encourages team contributions, collaboratively involves others in decision making
Checking Things
- Is meticulous in finding errors, ensures accuracy by being thorough and checking details, produces high-quality work by being detailed
Taking Action
- Takes actions to make things happen, uses initiative to start things up, shows drive and invests personal energy.
Experience and Qualifications Qualifications
- Relevant technical courses and/or certifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related field (advantage) Experience
- 5-7 years’ experience in implementing web applications
- 3 years’ experience using Angular and Javascript
- Experience in customisation of CSS frameworks like Google Material Design
- Experience of modern web application architectures
- Experience of web application security
- Experience working in an Agile team Attributes
- Ability to coach others
- Creative thinking
- Practical mindset
We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- Development Mobile Web
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- MVC frameworks