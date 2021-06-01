Lead Web Developer at Momentum

Role Purpose

Design and implement responsive web applications as well as lead the web application architecture evolution, in an agile methodology in order to enable business to deliver on its objectives

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design and implement a RESPONSIVE WEB APPLICATION

Contribute in user experience design sessions to both ideate and influence design thinking in a practical, web-enabled way

Contribute to the creation and evolution of a web design language, focused on practical implementation

Collaboratively construct or customise a style framework, specifically Google Material Design, to be used as basis for our design language

Construct web applications (single-page applications) using Angular (2+) for our web environment

Apply web application security principles, building out authorization and access control as applied to web applications

Apply search engine optimisation techniques to web applications

Apply accessibility and other web standards and best practices

Create web applications with performance in mind

Utilise secured/protected resources from web applications

Build, test, release and support web applications both on-premise and in the cloud (AWS) Lead WEB APPLICATION ARCHITECTURE EVOLUTION

Drive our web application architecture evolution, including creating milestones, research and development projects and identifying gaps between current and target/interim architectures

Work with other web developers to realize each transitional architecture while getting buy-in and spreading knowledge

Have a good, working knowledge of web application architectures, including bundling and deployment options as well as knowledge on how to allow multiple teams to work on web applications collaboratively

Be able to share the roadmap with key stakeholders to highlight business value, cost, speed of development and other non-functional requirements.

COACH OTHER WEB DEVELOPERS

Collaborate by sharing knowledge, suggesting and fostering appropriate training and being willing to be a servant leader to other developers

Able to include others in research and development work, set goals and guide initiatives in a practical way.

Competencies required

Generating ideas

Is creative in producing ideas, assumes an original when generating ideas, adopts racial solutions Exploring Possibilities

Is conceptual when developing ideas, applies the cries to problem-solving, prefers to learn by thinking and identifying underlying principles.

Articulation information

Articulation information Is articulate in giving presentations, is eloquent and explains things well, projects social confidence when articulating information.

Inviting Feedback

Inviting Feedback Is receptive to feedback and acknowledges criticism, open to critique and critical thinking, gathers feedback from others.

Team Working

Team Working Works participatively with others, is democratic and encourages team contributions, collaboratively involves others in decision making

Checking Things

Checking Things Is meticulous in finding errors, ensures accuracy by being thorough and checking details, produces high-quality work by being detailed

Taking Action

Taking Action Takes actions to make things happen, uses initiative to start things up, shows drive and invests personal energy.

Experience and Qualifications Qualifications

Relevant technical courses and/or certifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related field (advantage) Experience

5-7 years’ experience in implementing web applications

3 years’ experience using Angular and Javascript

Experience in customisation of CSS frameworks like Google Material Design

Experience of modern web application architectures

Experience of web application security

Experience working in an Agile team Attributes

Ability to coach others

Creative thinking

Practical mindset

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Web Development

Development Mobile Web

CSS3

JavaScript

MVC frameworks

