Management Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Jun 1, 2021

Minimum Qualification:

  • BCom degree or B TEC in Accounting

Minimum Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a accountant / cost accountant
  • Must have experience working on SYSPRO

Job Competencies Required:

  • In depth understanding of the finance and financial control systems
  • In depth understanding of creditors, debtors financial accounts and book keeping to trial balances
  • In depth understanding of populating, maintaining and reporting from financial management systems
  • Some understanding of administrative requirements and systems relating to the successful management of a financial system
  • Understanding of the supply and demand chain and quality principles
  • A thorough understanding of cost management accounting
  • Syspro experience is critical

You should have the ability to:

  • Translate a raw material spec into a bill.
  • Cost a new product.
  • Check product margins.
  • Prepare a bill of materials.
  • Oversees and manages floor stock counts.
  • Continually monitor manages stock, and WIP issues.
  • Compile, track, analyze and report on budgets
  • Work with, analyze, interpret and report on figures and numbers
  • Design, implement and provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the senior managers and executive committee
  • Do month end journals if requirement
  • Prepare / collocate / interpreted reports, budgets, accounts and financial statements
  • Undertake strategic analysis and perform strategic planning with the relevant people
  • Make recommendations for changes to procedures / operating systems / budgets and other related financial control systems

