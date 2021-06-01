Management Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Minimum Qualification:

BCom degree or B TEC in Accounting

Minimum Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a accountant / cost accountant

Must have experience working on SYSPRO

Job Competencies Required:

In depth understanding of the finance and financial control systems

In depth understanding of creditors, debtors financial accounts and book keeping to trial balances

In depth understanding of populating, maintaining and reporting from financial management systems

Some understanding of administrative requirements and systems relating to the successful management of a financial system

Understanding of the supply and demand chain and quality principles

A thorough understanding of cost management accounting

Syspro experience is critical

You should have the ability to:

Translate a raw material spec into a bill.

Cost a new product.

Check product margins.

Prepare a bill of materials.

Oversees and manages floor stock counts.

Continually monitor manages stock, and WIP issues.

Compile, track, analyze and report on budgets

Work with, analyze, interpret and report on figures and numbers

Design, implement and provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the senior managers and executive committee

Do month end journals if requirement

Prepare / collocate / interpreted reports, budgets, accounts and financial statements

Undertake strategic analysis and perform strategic planning with the relevant people

Make recommendations for changes to procedures / operating systems / budgets and other related financial control systems

