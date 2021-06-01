Management Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Minimum Qualification:
- BCom degree or B TEC in Accounting
Minimum Experience Required:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a accountant / cost accountant
- Must have experience working on SYSPRO
Job Competencies Required:
- In depth understanding of the finance and financial control systems
- In depth understanding of creditors, debtors financial accounts and book keeping to trial balances
- In depth understanding of populating, maintaining and reporting from financial management systems
- Some understanding of administrative requirements and systems relating to the successful management of a financial system
- Understanding of the supply and demand chain and quality principles
- A thorough understanding of cost management accounting
- Syspro experience is critical
You should have the ability to:
- Translate a raw material spec into a bill.
- Cost a new product.
- Check product margins.
- Prepare a bill of materials.
- Oversees and manages floor stock counts.
- Continually monitor manages stock, and WIP issues.
- Compile, track, analyze and report on budgets
- Work with, analyze, interpret and report on figures and numbers
- Design, implement and provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the senior managers and executive committee
- Do month end journals if requirement
- Prepare / collocate / interpreted reports, budgets, accounts and financial statements
- Undertake strategic analysis and perform strategic planning with the relevant people
- Make recommendations for changes to procedures / operating systems / budgets and other related financial control systems