Mechanical QC Document Controller

Jun 1, 2021

  • Set up, copy, scan and store documents
  • Create templates
  • Manage requests for documentation
  • File documents in physical and digital records and ensure appropriate storage
  • Review and maintain the accuracy of the records, editing where necessary to ensure they are up to date
  • To liaise with and distribute project related information with all levels of the project team
  • Manage the processes around documentation within the organisation
  • Maintain confidentiality around sensitive documentation
  • Prepare ad-hoc reports on projects when required
  • Compiling of data packs

Desired Skills:

  • Document Management
  • Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements:

– Matric
– Mechanical Qualification (advantageous)
– Must have an understanding of mechanical components in the mining industry and the manufacturing thereof
– Must have an understanding of these products (girth gears and pinions; Industrial gearboxes;; grinding Mills and mill components Crusher spares Rotary scrubbers

