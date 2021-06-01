Mechanical QC Document Controller

Set up, copy, scan and store documents

Create templates

Manage requests for documentation

File documents in physical and digital records and ensure appropriate storage

Review and maintain the accuracy of the records, editing where necessary to ensure they are up to date

To liaise with and distribute project related information with all levels of the project team

Manage the processes around documentation within the organisation

Maintain confidentiality around sensitive documentation

Prepare ad-hoc reports on projects when required

Compiling of data packs

Desired Skills:

Document Management

Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements:

– Matric

– Mechanical Qualification (advantageous)

– Must have an understanding of mechanical components in the mining industry and the manufacturing thereof

– Must have an understanding of these products (girth gears and pinions; Industrial gearboxes;; grinding Mills and mill components Crusher spares Rotary scrubbers

