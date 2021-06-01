Mechanical QC Document Controller

- Set up, copy, scan and store documents
- Create templates
- Manage requests for documentation
- File documents in physical and digital records and ensure appropriate storage
- Review and maintain the accuracy of the records, editing where necessary to ensure they are up to date
- To liaise with and distribute project related information with all levels of the project team
- Manage the processes around documentation within the organisation
- Maintain confidentiality around sensitive documentation
- Prepare ad-hoc reports on projects when required
- Compiling of data packs
Desired Skills:
- Document Management
- Quality Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Minimum Requirements:
– Matric
– Mechanical Qualification (advantageous)
– Must have an understanding of mechanical components in the mining industry and the manufacturing thereof
– Must have an understanding of these products (girth gears and pinions; Industrial gearboxes;; grinding Mills and mill components Crusher spares Rotary scrubbers